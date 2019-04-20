Tory grassroots revolt over Theresa May’s handling of Brexit

Theresa May is losing her grip on Tory grassroots support. Credit: PA

Tory councillors are revolting against Theresa May over her handling of Brexit, with 40% prepared to vote for Nigel Farage’s rival party at the European elections. A survey of elected grassroots Conservatives found three quarters of Mrs May’s councillors wanted her to resign, with 43% of them calling for her to quit immediately. Just over half – 52% – said they would vote Tory at the European election, a figure that would rise to 65% if Mrs May was replaced by Brexiteer Boris Johnson, the Survation poll for the Mail On Sunday found. Some 40% said they would vote for Mr Farage’s Brexit Party, a figure that would fall to 22% if Mr Johnson was in Number 10.

Nigel Farage and his new Brexit Party is drawing big support. Credit: PA

There was almost complete agreement that the Brexit deadlock had damaged the Conservatives, with 96% saying the party had been harmed. One councillor in the Survation study said: “The Conservative Party is dead. It will take a strong leader to dredge it out of the mud.” Another said: “For God’s sake get on with it (Brexit) – it is killing us on the doorstep.” Survation questioned 781 Tory councillors between April 17 and 19. Some 43% said Mrs May should resign now and 33% once a Brexit deal has been reached – the timetable the Prime Minister has indicated for her departure.

There was support for Boris Johnson as the next prime minister. Credit: Brian Lawless/PA