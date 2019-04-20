What the papers say – April 20

A range of stories make the front of Saturday’s papers, with many taking in events in Northern Ireland following the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. The Times leads with a warning from the CIA about Chinese telecoms company Huawei, who say the firm have received funding from Beijing’s security apparatus.

The Daily Telegraph leads with suggestions that speaker John Bercow refusing Donald Trump to address Parliament would harm the relationship between the UK and US.

The Guardian runs with the death of Lyra McKee, with politicians from the six Northern Irish parties calling it an “attack on all the people of this community” and saying it was a time for “calm heads”.

The Financial Times looks across to the United States with Congress looking for a full, unredacted copy of the Mueller report into Russian attempts to interfere in the US presidential elections.

The i leads on the death of Ms McKee, saying her legacy will “live on”.

The Independent reports on figures suggesting women are being turned away from refuges.

The Daily Mirror has an interview with Kevin Clifton in which he talks about his relationship with Stacey Dooley.

The Sun carries details of Adele’s personal life after she and husband Simon Konecki announced they were splitting up.

The Daily Mail says Britons will spend £11.5 billion over the Easter weekend, with the hot weather “driving up till takings”.

And the Daily Express reports people in the UK will spend £20 billion on staycations this year.