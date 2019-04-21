Arrests made over Ilkley Moor fire as 100 firefighters tackle flames

Police investigating the cause of a large fire on Yorkshire’s famous Ilkley Moor have made arrests, indicating they are treating the blaze as deliberate. A helicopter was brought in on Sunday to drop tonnes of water onto the smouldering moorland just to the south of the town of Ilkley, West Yorkshire. More than 100 firefighters tackled the fire in sweltering conditions at its height on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters tackle a large blaze on Ilkley Moor. Credit: PA

The 14 crews mobilised from across West and North Yorkshire withdrew overnight but around 70 firefighters returned to the moor on Sunday morning. The helicopter was seen scooping water from a small nearby reservoir and dropping it on the scorched ground.

Firefighters use a helicopter to drop water on Ilkley Moor Credit: Danny Lawson/PA