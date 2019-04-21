Brexit impact on cost of food and essentials ‘top concern for Scots’

More than eight in 10 Scots are worried about the UK leaving the EU in the next 12 months, analysis suggests.

An online study by Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) of 2,078 people (carried out between March 12 and March 23) indicated that 82% of respondents expressed concern over the impact of Brexit.

Only 14% stated that they are unconcerned by the UK’s departure from the EU.

Of those who responded to the study, 50% reported that they are ‘very concerned’ about Brexit – up from 26% of people who expressed that view in a similar study produced by Progressive Partnership last year.