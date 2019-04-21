Conservatives urge First Minister to uphold ‘Sturgeon Test’ on independence

The Scottish Conservatives have called on Nicola Sturgeon to stand by a test in her party’s election manifesto on holding a second independence referendum.

At the SNP’s manifesto launch for the 2016 Holyrood election, the First Minister said she would not set a date for a second referendum before there was a majority backing for independence.

Speaking in April 2016, she said: “If there is to be a second referendum, we first have to earn the right to propose it.

“Setting the date for a referendum before a majority of the Scottish people have been persuaded that independence – and therefore another referendum – is the best future for our country is the wrong way round.”

“This summer we will start new work to persuade a majority in Scotland of that case for independence. If we don’t succeed, we won’t have earned the right to propose another referendum.”