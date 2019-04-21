Easter weekend looks set to become one of warmest on record

After highs of 25C (77F) on Good Friday and 26C (79F) on Saturday, Sunday looks set to make the Easter weekend one of the warmest on record.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach highs of 26C (79F) or more, while the mercury looks set to be nearer 27C (80.6F) on Easter Monday.

Should temperatures hit their predictions, Sunday and then Monday will become the hottest days of the year so far, after Easter Saturday was declared the warmest day of 2019 by the Met Office.

The temperature hit 25.5C in Gosport, Hampshire, at approximately 3.30pm on Saturday.

If these temperatures are reached, they will also be the warmest Easter Sunday and Monday since 2011 - which coincidentally was also a late April Easter.

Easter records are hard to quantify as the date changes every year, and the temperatures vary over four consecutive days.

This time of the year, UV levels are as high as late summer - and the sun strong enough to burn as many of us have not been exposed to similar sunshine strength since late August.

The days are also long enough to produce 14 hours of sunshine - with cloudless blue skies as many of us are seeing this weekend.

However, while temperatures are above average for this time of year, they are still not as high as April 2018, when temperatures hit a record 29C (84F) on April 19, making it the warmest April day on record.