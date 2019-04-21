Equity creates a scene over taxman’s demands on performers

Performers are being unfairly pursued for National Insurance contributions, according to a showbusiness union.

Equity bosses say they fear the taxman is conducting a “co-ordinated attack”.

Bosses at HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) say decisions are “dictated by the facts”.

Equity general secretary Christine Payne has raised concern after actor Robert Glenister ended up on the losing side of a recent tax tribunal fight.

“We are gravely concerned that HMRC is conducting a co-ordinated attack against our members,” she said.

“Instead of being celebrated for their contribution to the local culture and global reputation of the UK, these self-employed professionals are being pursued for National Insurance contributions, including paying for employers’ secondary contributions.”

She added: “Whilst HMRC has accepted that this is not an issue of income tax avoidance, they nonetheless now stand ready to unleash their tax officials on our members.”