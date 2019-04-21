- ITV Report
Sri Lanka blasts at churches and hotels kill more than 100
At least 100 people were killed and around 500 wounded in near simultaneous blasts at three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, officials said.
The explosions killed worshippers and hotel guests, according to a security official.
Two of the blasts were suspected to have been carried out by suicide bombers, according to the official, who spoke on anonymously as he was not authorized to speak with reporters.
Initially the death toll was put at 30, but reports from Sri Lanka claim 138 have been killed.
The country's state-run newspaper Daily News reports 129 have died.
St. Anthony's Shrine and the three hotels where the blasts took place are in Colombo, and are visited by tourists.
National Hospital spokesman Dr. Samindi Samarakoon told The Associated Press that 30 died while the wounded were being treated in the capital Colombo's main hospital.
Alex Agieleson, who was near the shrine, said buildings shook with the blast, and that a number of injured people were carried away in ambulances.
Local TV showed damage at the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury hotels.
Other blasts were reported at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a majority Catholic town north of Colombo, and at Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticaloa.
St. Sebastian's appealed for help on its Facebook page.
The explosion ripped off the roof and knocked out doors and windows at St. Sebastian's, where people carried the wounded away from blood-stained pews, local TV footage showed.
Sri Lankan security officials said they were investigating. Police immediately sealed off the areas.
'Our prayers for the victims of these evil attacks'
The British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka has condemned “evil attacks” which have killed more than 100 people in the country on Easter Sunday.
James Dauris said he was in Colombo with his family at a church service which was cut short by the attacks.
He tweeted: “Our prayers for the victims of these evil attacks, and for their families. Our thoughts are with the medical staff, police and all involved in the response.”
A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are aware of reports of a number of explosions in Sri Lanka, including Colombo, and we are urgently seeking information from the local authorities.
“British nationals in Sri Lanka should follow the instructions of the local authorities and check FCO travel advice for updates.”
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the timing of the attacks is "particularly wicked".
He said: "I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the horrifying attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka today.
"To target those gathered for worship on Easter Sunday is particularly wicked.
"My prayers are with the victims and their families, and with those assisting in the response."