Sri Lanka blasts at churches and hotels kill more than 100

At least 100 people were killed and around 500 wounded in near simultaneous blasts at three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, officials said.

The explosions killed worshippers and hotel guests, according to a security official.

Two of the blasts were suspected to have been carried out by suicide bombers, according to the official, who spoke on anonymously as he was not authorized to speak with reporters.

Initially the death toll was put at 30, but reports from Sri Lanka claim 138 have been killed.

The country's state-run newspaper Daily News reports 129 have died.

St. Anthony's Shrine and the three hotels where the blasts took place are in Colombo, and are visited by tourists.