UK to export live langoustines to China under new deal

Britain will become one of only two countries allowed to export live langoustines to China under a new agreement announced by Liam Fox.

Also known as Dublin Bay Prawns, exports of the shellfish could be worth up to £26.5 million over the next five years, the Department for International Trade said.

The Scottish and Northern Ireland fishing sectors could to receive a £5.3 million export boost per year as a result of the deal.

Exports of frozen langoustines are already in place.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said the deal was a “key milestone” for the sector and shows a “clear demand for the world-class quality of British seafood”.