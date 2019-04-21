UK will stand up for religious freedom, Theresa May vows in Easter message

Theresa May has used her Easter message to offer support to Christians around the world who face “huge danger” because of their faith. The Prime Minister said “we must stand up for the right of everyone, no matter what their religion” to follow their beliefs. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn used his Easter message to say Christ’s experiences as a refugee are “still familiar to us today”, and the current migration crisis is a “moral test” for politicians.

Prime Minister Theresa May, pictured with husband Philip, said everyone of faith should be allowed to follow their beliefs in safety Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Mrs May uses her message to say she will spend Easter “giving thanks in church”, but “for many Christians around the world, such simple acts of faith can bring huge danger”. She said: “Churches have been attacked. Christians murdered. Families forced to flee their homes. “That is why the Government has launched a global review into the persecution of Christians. “We must stand up for the right of everyone, no matter what their religion, to practise their faith in peace.” Mr Corbyn used his message to compare the suffering endured by Jesus during his life to the challenges faced by refugees today. He accused the Government of failing to take in child refugees and criticised Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s handling of the cross-Channel migrant boats over the winter. He said Jesus was “a refugee whose parents were forced to flee their home because of a campaign of terror by a dictator, King Herod”. Mr Corbyn said: “Jesus went on to know what it was to be ostracised, rejected and tortured. A family forced to flee their homeland for fear of persecution.

Jeremy Corbyn said the refugee crisis is a ‘moral test’ for politicians Credit: Danny Lawson/PA