Warmest Easter Sunday on record in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Three of the UK's nations recorded their highest ever Easter Sunday temperatures. Credit: PA

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have each enjoyed their warmest Easter Sunday on record, the Met Office has said. Temperatures reached 23.4C at both Cardiff Bute Park, Wales, and at Scotland’s Edinburgh Royal Botanic Garden, while 21C was recorded at Helen’s Bay in Northern Ireland. These beat the temperatures of 21.6C in Brynamman, Wales, in 1984, along with 20.7C in Aboyne, Scotland, in 2015, and 19.4C in Armagh in Northern Ireland dating back to 1924, which were the warmest Easter Sundays for those countries.

People sunbathe on Swansea Bay beach on the warmest Easter Sunday on record. Credit: PA

The highest temperature in England on Easter Sunday was at Heathrow Airport which recorded 24.6C. This was still shy of the top Easter Sunday temperature from 2011 when the mercury reached 25.3C in the Solent. The record-breaking temperatures continue what has been an exceptionally warm Easter weekend. Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “We have got high pressure moving at the moment giving most of the UK a lot of fine weather, this combined with the fact that the high pressure has dominated for the past few days is allowing the temperatures to heat and build. “It is allowing some record breaking temperatures to be set today and potentially tomorrow as we are looking at a high of 25C or 26C.”

The hottest temperatures ever recorded in the UK. Credit: PA Graphics

He also suggested that the temperatures may also be helped by the fact that Easter has fallen a little later in the calendar this year. He said: “The later in the year that Easter falls, the higher the sun is in the sky and the stronger it is.” As most people basked in Easter sunshine, firefighters tackled a large wildfire on Yorkshire’s famous Ilkley Moor. A helicopter was brought in on Sunday to drop tonnes of water onto the smouldering moorland just to the south of the town in West Yorkshire.

Firefighters use a helicopter to drop water as they tackle a large fire Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

More than 100 firefighters tackled the fire in sweltering conditions at its height on Saturday afternoon. The dry, sunny and very warm temperatures have brought high risk of wildfires in Yorkshire and north-west England, and a moderate likelihood for Wales and south-west England, according to the Met Office.

A large fire is continuing to burn on Ilkley Moor. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA