Asos billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen loses three children in Sri Lanka attacks

The billionaire fashion tycoon behind online clothing retailer Asos lost three of his four children in the Sri Lanka terror attacks.

Anders Holch Povlsen, 46, is Denmark’s wealthiest man and is believed to be the largest landowner in Scotland after buying a string of historic estates.

He and his wife Anne hold an estimate 200,000 acres of the Scottish Highlands, and had planned to rewild the landscape to preserve it for future generations, according to a Guardian report from earlier this year.

Jesper Stubkier, communications manager for Mr Holch Povlsen’s wholesale fashion business Bestseller, said the couple had lost three children in the Easter Sunday attacks.