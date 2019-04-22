Britain to bask in Easter Monday sunshine as highs of 25C predicted

It’s a much sunnier day across Northern Ireland and Scotland, with the clear blue sky last throughout most of the day.

In England and Wales it will be a little cloudier compared to recent days, with a chance of the odd shower here or there, but most places will be staying warm and dry with hazy sunshine.

Top temperatures are expected to be in the region of 25 C (77 F).

It comes after Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland each enjoyed their warmest Easter Sunday on record, the Met Office has said.