British aid worker killed by gunmen in Nigeria

A British woman and a Nigerian citizen have been shot dead in north-central Nigeria.

The British High Commission confirmed the death of 29-year-old charity worker Faye Mooney.

A statement released by aid group Mercy Corps, where Ms Mooney had been working, said they are "utterly heartbroken" at the news.

A High Commission statement says the pair were killed on Friday when gunmen attacked the Kajuru Castle holiday resort in Kaduna state.

Local police said three other people were kidnapped, but their nationalities were not immediately clear.

Police say the aid worker had been in a group of 12 tourists who had travelled from Lagos to the holiday resort.