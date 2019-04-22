Retired handyman, 72, crosses World Coal Carrying Championships finish line

The retired handyman defied the heat to come 21st in the veterans’ race in Gawthorpe, West Yorkshire. Credit: PA

The oldest-ever competitor in the World Coal Carrying Championships was cheered as he carried his 50kg (7st 12lb) load in sweltering conditions for the traditional bank holiday event. The championships, in the West Yorkshire village of Gawthorpe, were nearly called off last year due to snow. On Monday, organisers said the 20C (68F) temperatures made it the warmest in the event’s 56-year history. David Page, 72, was cheered by hundreds of spectators enjoying the sunshine as he completed the 1,108-yard (1,013m) uphill course, with a bag of coal on his shoulders – coming 21st in the veterans’ race.

David Page, 72, (right) after winning the race. Credit: Dave Higgens/PA

Mr Page said: "The drama that unfolds - you can’t make it up. "It’s fabulous to watch it". Retired handyman Mr Page, from Wakefield, said he was worried about the temperatures but it ended up not being as warm as he feared. He said: "Time heals, doesn’t it? I may be back next year, I’ll see. "I am happy because I was taking over a few people, a few stragglers. "Usually I’m on my own, isolated." Chief Marshall Robert Oldroyd said the event - which is sponsored by a local funeral directors - began in 1963 following an argument in a Gawthorpe pub.

Competitors take part in the World Coal Carrying Championships in sweltering conditions in Gawthorpe, West Yorkshire. Credit: PA