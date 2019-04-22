Climate protesters cornered to Marble Arch as police bid to avoid second week of disruption

Marble Arch is the only location protesters are allowed to remain with facing arrest. Credit: PA

Central London is getting back to normal after a week of disruption brought on by climate protesters. Police said Waterloo Bridge, a busy cross-Thames thoroughfare, reopened overnight on Sunday. Campaigners had been camped out on the bridge since last Monday, causing long queues and bus diversions as vehicles were forced to find alternative routes. A large pink boat marooned in the centre of the UK's busiest shopping district, Oxford Street, was moved ahead of the weekend. The junction is now open to traffic and pedestrians after protesters were ordered to leave or face arrest. At Parliament Square outside the Houses of Parliament, protesters have been moved on. Now only chalk on the tarmac they once occupied stands as a reminder of their presence.

Chris Packham took to the top of a bus stop to broadcast his message. Credit: PA

Marble Arch, the only location where protesters are allowed to remain, has become a hub of activity as Extinction Rebellion demand their voice is heard. Hundreds of people gathered around the arch over the bank holiday weekend, with musical performances coming from electronic dance group Massive Attack on Sunday evening. The Metropolitan Police confirmed more than 1,000 people have been arrested since the start of the protests. 53 of those taken into custody have been charged. Olympic gold medallist Etienne Stott was one of the activists arrested as police moved to clear Waterloo Bridge on Sunday evening. Earlier in the day, outspoken conservationist Chris Packham joined protesters - standing on a bus shelter to express his message. The London 2012 canoe slalom champion was carried from the bridge by four officers at around 8.30pm as he shouted about the “ecological crisis”

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators listen to 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

It now appears the group has changed its tactics. A planned picnic on the A40 Westway in west London was cancelled. Had it gone ahead it would have caused traffic chaos on one of the capital's busiest core routes. Members of XR are suggesting temporarily ending disruptive tactics to focus on political negotiations as they enter the eighth day of campaigning. Organisers said a further protest will take place at the British Museum on Monday. A spokesman said there would be no escalation of activity on Easter Monday, but warned that the disruption could get “much worse” if politicians are not open to their negotiation requests. Activists will meet to “vision what’s going to happen in the coming week”, an Extinction Rebellion member said, as she introduced Swedish activist Greta Thunberg to the stage.

The 16-year-old was met with cheers as she walked on stage and told a crowd of hundreds that humanity was at a crossroads. Earlier on Sunday, in what the group later said was an internal memo intended to garner feedback from members, Farhana Yamin, the group’s political circle co-ordinator, said they would shift tactics to “focus on political demands”. She added: “Being able to ‘pause’ a rebellion shows that we are organised and a long-term political force to be reckoned with.”

The proposal suggests negotiating with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the Metropolitan Police to agree they be allowed to continue their protests at one site. Members would commit to not disrupting other areas in exchange for Mr Khan speeding up the implementation of the Declaration of Climate and Ecological Emergency, and considering setting up a London Citizens’ Assembly. They will also set up a political taskforce to take forward public negotiations with the Government, warning that they are prepared to scale up action depending on how much progress is made. Neither the Met nor the Mayor’s Office would say whether they were considering the proposals.

