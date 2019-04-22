Edinburgh takes historic University Challenge victory

Edinburgh has become the first Scottish institution to win University Challenge in more than 35 years.

The University of Edinburgh overcame St Edmund Hall, Oxford by 155 points to 140 in the final of the TV quiz show broadcast on Monday.

The four-strong team of Matt Booth, Marco Malusa, Max Fitz-James and Robbie Campbell Hewson lifted the trophy to give Edinburgh its first win since the series began in 1962.

Novelist and former University Challenge contestant Sebastian Faulks presented the winning team with their prize.