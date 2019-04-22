Failure to stand up to austerity causing spend per pupil fall, claims Labour

Funding for pupils in Scotland has fallen by hundreds of pounds since 2010, according to Scottish Labour. Analysis by the party of the Local Government Benchmarking Framework (LGBF) suggests that real terms spending per primary school pupil fell by £427 per head from £5,411 in 2010/2011 to £4,984 in 2017/2018. The figures also indicate a fall in real terms spending for pupils at secondary schools – down by £265 from £7,145 to £6,880 over the same period.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Labour claims that Scottish Government policies, including the Pupil Equity Fund and the Scottish Attainment Challenge, are not coming close to reversing cuts that preceded them. The party’s education spokesman, Iain Gray MSP, said: “For almost a decade now the SNP has failed to stand up to Tory austerity, and instead turned Holyrood into a conveyor belt for cuts. “The consequences of that is huge falls in per head spending for our school pupils, with spending per primary pupil over £400 less in real terms than it was in 2010. “We can’t give our young people the best chance to get on in life while cutting school budgets and we will not see the attainment gap close with overworked teachers facing increasing class sizes. “Labour would make the richest pay our fair share to invest in our pupils, teachers and schools to make Scotland a world leader in education again.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.