Gorillas pose for incredible selfie with anti-poaching workers

An incredible photo of two gorillas posing with two anti-poaching workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo has received more than 25,000 likes on Facebook.

The image, which was posted on April 18, shows Ranger Mathieu Shamavu and a colleague posing with two very camera friendly gorillas.

A second post by The Elite AntiPoaching Units And Combat Trackers says the animals are orphaned mountain gorillas.

The animals are endangered in the country, around 1,000 are reported to live there.

In a tongue-in-cheek post, the trackers said it was just "another day at the office!"