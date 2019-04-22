- ITV Report
-
Incredible video shows moment firefighters rescued ducklings from drain
Incredible video from the United States of America shows the moment firefighters rescued ducklings from drain.
The animals were stuck in a drain in Alameda County, California and were rescued by fire officials on Saturday.
The officers have been praised for the actions, with social media users with message of thanks on the fire department's Facebook page.
The ducks were later dropped off with their parent at a nearby creek where they could go about swimming safely.