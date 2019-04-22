Duchess of Cambridge shares photos of Louis to mark prince’s first birthday

Prince Louis, taken by his mother at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "delighted" to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday on Tuesday. Prince Louis is pictured playing in the garden of the family’s Norfolk home in photographs taken by his mother, Kate, earlier this month. He is fifth in line to the throne, a great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and a younger sibling of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In two photos Prince Louis’ rosy cheeks match his red jumper, which is covered in bits of greenery as he enjoys playing in the garden. His broad smiles show off his two bottom front teeth and it looks like two more teeth may be on their way soon.

Prince Louis, photographed by his mother, Kate, at their Norfolk home earlier this month, to mark his first birthday on April 23 Credit: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge/PA

In the third photo Prince Louis is wearing a blue jumper with a dog motif and looks more serious. In March, the duchess of Cambridge revealed during a visit to a children’s centre that Louis, then about 11 months old, was an active child who enjoyed "bombing around" on a walker.

The duchess said: "He just wants to pull himself up all the time. "He’s got these little walkers and is bombing around on them," she told a fellow parent. Prince Louis Arthur Charles, who was born at 11.01am on April 23 2018 - St George’s Day - weighing 8lb 7oz, bears a clear resemblance to both his older brother, George, and his father, William, when they were a similar age.

Prince Louis bears a strong resemblance to his older brother, Prince George, and his father, the Duke of Cambridge Credit: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge/PA

Prince Louis made his debut in Kate’s arms as his proud parents showed him off to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, just hours after he was born. The name Louis was already one of George’s middle names and pays tribute to the Prince of Wales’s great-uncle, Earl Mountbatten, who was murdered by the IRA. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge released photos of their son soon after he was born - including one of him being cuddled by his big sister Charlotte on her third birthday when Louis was only about a week old.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after Louis’s christening at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA