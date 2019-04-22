Killed journalist Lyra McKee's friends protest outside dissident republican group’s office

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Peter Smith

Friends of murdered journalist Lyra McKee have defaced an office belonging to a dissident republican group by putting red handprints on the walls of its headquarters in Londonderry. The group held the protest over the murder of the talented journalist and published author. A number of Miss McKee’s friends walked to Junior McDaid House in Derry, where they used a pot of red paint to place handprints on the side of office walls. A group of some six men, understood to be members of republican group Saoradh, who are associated with the New IRA, stood outside the building during the intense protest. PSNI officers were also present and later asked for the names of those involved in the incident.

Friends of murdered journalist Lyra McKee Credit: Cate McCurry/PA

The dissident republican New IRA is being blamed for shooting the young journalist in the head. The gunman was aiming at police during disturbances in the Creggan when he hit the 29-year-old on Thursday. Her killing has been widely condemned across the political spectrum. Lyra’s friend Sinead Quinn, who took part on Monday’s protest, said: "We have used red paint because they have blood on their hands for what has happened. "They have encouraged it, they have moulded these young people into what they are and they are standing behind them handing them guns. "They need to take responsibility today for what has happened. "They have shirked it so far by saying it was an accidental shooting. You don’t shoot accidentally."

Red paint was used to symbolise the killers having 'blood on their hands'. Credit: Cate McCurry/PA