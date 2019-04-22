Man hoping to beat speed record in tuk tuk he bought after 'boozy night'

The man bought the tuk tuk after having several drinks. Credit: PA

An Essex man who bought a Thai tuk tuk during a “boozy night on eBay” has souped the three-wheeled vehicle up to try to beat the current tuk tuk world land speed record of 68mph. Freight firm boss Matt Everard, 46, will be joined by his cousin, 49-year-old Russell Shearman, who will be his passenger for the Guinness World Record attempt at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire. Married father-of-two Mr Everard, from Billericay, bought the 1971 Bangkok Taxi from an eBay seller in Bolton in 2017.

He described the purchase as the result of a “boozy night on eBay, and maybe a mid-life crisis”, adding: “Imagine explaining to your straight-talking Essex wife that, after she went up to bed one night, you ended up buying a Thai tuk tuk from a bloke on the internet.” He said he has since sunk £20,000 into improvements during a five-month rebuild, which included replacing the original two-stroke 350cc engine with a modern 1300cc fuel-injected Daihatsu van engine. He said he hopes the tuk tuk is capable of reaching 90mph. Mr Everard describes himself as a petrolhead who at one point owned eight cars, two boats, a jet ski and a quad bike.

