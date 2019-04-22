Nearly 1,000 pubs vanish amid cost pressures and rate increases

Almost 1,000 pubs vanished from communities in Britain last year, as the industry was hit by intense cost pressures and business rate increases.

A total of 914 pubs disappeared in 2018, according to real estate data company Altus Group’s annual review, set to be released this week.

Around 76 pubs vanished each month during the year, although this represents a slowdown in decline from 2017.

The total number of pubs in England and Wales, liable for business rates, was 41,536 on January 1 2019, representing a fall of 1,530 since a controversial revaluation came into force in April 2017.

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “Pubs are being hit with a myriad of cost pressures at a time of unprecedented political uncertainty and unstable consumer confidence.

“Unless positive action is taken by the Government to address crippling costs, more pubs will be forced out of business.”