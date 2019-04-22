IVF clinics exploiting older women, says fertility watchdog

IVF clinics have been warned against “trading on hope” after the fertility watchdog said older women were being exploited.

Sally Cheshire, chairwoman of the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), told the Telegraph some private clinics were using “selective success rates” to target older women.

New figures published by the newspaper show that the number of women undergoing fertility treatment has doubled since 2004, to 10,835 cases in 2017.

Mrs Cheshire told the newspaper she had been offered IVF treatments by clinic staff who were not aware of her role when she visited a fertility show in Manchester.