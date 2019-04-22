Prince Louis prepares to celebrate his first birthday

Prince Louis of Cambridge is about to celebrate his first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third and youngest child reaches his milestone on Tuesday.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles arrived at 11.01am, weighing 8lb 7oz, on April 23 2018 – patriotic St George’s Day.

He is fifth in line to the throne, a great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and a younger sibling of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Louis made his debut in Kate’s arms as his proud parents showed him off to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, just hours after he was born.