Tollymore Forest fire under control after hundreds evacuated near Mourne Mountains

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes to escape a large wildfire in Northern Ireland’s Mourne Mountains.

More than 50 firefighters were sent to Tollymore Forest in Newcastle on Sunday night and police warned the public to avoid the area.

A nearby caravan park was immediately evacuated and a local council-run centre was opened for emergency shelter.

The fire took hold of gorse – a highly-flammable shrub – and was under control by Monday morning despite “punishing and challenging” conditions on a warm Easter Sunday.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s annual figures suggest 92% of all gorse fires are started deliberately.