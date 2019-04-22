What is the truth in claims Harry & Meghan are 'moving to Africa'?

If you paid any attention to the newspaper front pages over the Easter weekend, you’ll have noticed the Queen’s 93rd birthday on Sunday was not the only story in town.

A Sunday Times front page which landed on social media late on Saturday evening screamed: ‘Revealed: palace’s Africa plan for Harry and Meghan’.

So, is the most talked-about royal couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, about to quit the UK?

The answer is: not yet and not for too long but they are discussing a role which would see them relocate to a Commonwealth country in Africa for a few months when their baby is a little older.

Beyond that, little else is clear.

I get the impression this plan is in an embryonic stage, but it has been discussed with Harry’s father, the Prince of Wales.

That figures because Prince Charles provides most of the money for the new Sussex Household (the Duchy of Cornwall pays for the Heir to the Throne and his offspring).

The Queen is also aware of the conversations.

So here is where I think we are on this.

Harry and Meghan are looking for a new role for themselves sometime after their baby is born (he or she is due any day).