- ITV Report
-
Mother and 11-year-old son feared to be among eight British victims of Sri Lanka attacks
A British woman and her 11-year-old son are feared to be among the eight British victims thought to have been killed in a series of suicide bombings in Sri Lanka.
Anita Nicholson, 42, and her son, Alex, are thought to have been eating breakfast at the Shangri-La when the bomber struck.
Ms Nicholson's daughter, Annabel, is thought to be unaccounted for.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Nicholson was based in Singapore as managing counsel at the mining and metals company Anglo American. She previously worked for the Treasury and studied at Leeds University.
Ms Nicholson's husband, Ben, is said to have survived the attack.
The bombings, which took place at churches and upmarket hotels on Easter Sunday claimed the lives of almost 300 people and left more than 500 injured.
Local authorities confirmed the attacks were carried out by seven suicide bombers from a domestic militant group called National Thowfeek Jamaath.
The violence is the worst the country has seen in a decade and has caused concern among leaders it may be the start of a new turbulent era following the resolution of the country's civil war.
The identities of those killed in the attacks have yet to be officially confirmed.
Authorities in Sri Lanka say 37 foreigners are among the dead.
Nisanga Mayadunne, who studied at the University of London according to her Facebook profile, and her mother Shantha - a TV chef - were also reported to be among the dead.
Nisanga posted a photo of her family eating breakfast in the Shangri-La on Easter Sunday.
Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq said she had lost a relative in the attacks.
She posted on Twitter: "It's all so devastating. Hope everyone is keeping safe. Solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka."
It emerged on Monday that Danish billionaire fashion tycoon behind online clothing retailer Asos lost three of his four children in the attacks.
Mr Holch Povlsen is the largest stakeholder in online fashion retailer ASOS and is believed to be the largest private landowner in Scotland after buying a string of estates.
A spokesperson for the businessman asked for the family's privacy to be respected at this time.