Mother and 11-year-old son feared to be among eight British victims of Sri Lanka attacks

A British woman and her 11-year-old son are feared to be among the eight British victims thought to have been killed in a series of suicide bombings in Sri Lanka.

Anita Nicholson, 42, and her son, Alex, are thought to have been eating breakfast at the Shangri-La when the bomber struck.

Ms Nicholson's daughter, Annabel, is thought to be unaccounted for.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Nicholson was based in Singapore as managing counsel at the mining and metals company Anglo American. She previously worked for the Treasury and studied at Leeds University.

Ms Nicholson's husband, Ben, is said to have survived the attack.