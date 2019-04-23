£38 million EuroMillions jackpot won by one ticket bought in UK

A lucky UK ticket-holder was the sole winner of a £38 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Camelot said one ticket had matched all seven numbers to win the top prize of £38,254,645.20.

The winning numbers were 18, 23, 27,42 and 44 and the Lucky Star numbers were 2 and 7.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “One very lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s £38 million EuroMillions jackpot.