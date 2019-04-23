Almost half of all major infrastructure projects in Scotland delayed

Almost half of the Scottish Government’s major infrastructure projects have suffered delays, according to the latest figures.

Prisons, schools and health centres are among the projects to have been pushed back, with 25 out of 55 plans delayed.

The SNP Government has been criticised after the release of March’s Infrastructure Investment Plan data showing that flagship projects are now up to two years behind schedule.

New and updated prisons at HMP Glasgow and Greenock have been delayed by one and two years respectively, pushing their expected completion date back to 2024.

The redevelopment of Royal Edinburgh Hospital Campus is also delayed by more than a year and is not expected to be finished until 2022, according to the Scottish Government’s report.