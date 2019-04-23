Greater clarity needed over use of standardised assessments, say MSPs

The Scottish Government must provide greater clarity over the purpose of standardised assessments in schools, MSPs have indicated.

Holyrood’s Education and Skills Committee has been considering evidence from stakeholders over the use of Scottish National Standardised Assessments (SNSAs), which are completed by children online.

The assessments are taken by students in state primary schools in primary one, primary four, primary seven and in secondary three.

In its report published on Tuesday, the committee raised concerns over differing views they had heard on the use of SNSAs.

MSPs highlighted that there appeared to be inconsistencies between stakeholders regarding their understanding of how and why SNSAs are used.