Kate or William? Royal fans divided over just who adorable Prince Louis resembles in new first birthday images
His hazel eyes, eyebrows and pout have left scores of royal watchers convinced he takes after his pretty mother.
But just as many are in no doubt adorable Prince Louis is the spitting image of his father the Duke of Cambridge.
Three new photographs of cute Prince Louis have left royal fans divided over just who he resembles.
The images taken in Norfolk, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reside at Anmer Hall, were released at the weekend to mark the young royal's first birthday on April 23rd.
Many royal watchers immediately pounced on how Louis appears to be Kate's mini-me.
In a picture taken in 1982 in Bradfield, Berkshire, a sleepy Kate, now 37, is wearing a white and green babygrow to attend her best friend Nicola Brown's first birthday party.
Placed side-by-side with one of the new photographs of Louis on Instagram account Middleton Maven, the striking similarity between Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge is all too apparent.
But there are just as many royal fans who are in no doubt that he has inherited his father's looks. Comparing a photograph of the Duke of Cambridge weeks before his first birthday, fans noted Louis has his father's rosy cheeks and button nose.
Commenting on Middleton Maven, one follower, hazelnuteyes remarked: ''he is the spitting image of his mum.''
emmiefaison6843 commented: ''I see both in him [William and Kate], I see a lot of Prince William in him, a lot.''
fadiaanwertewfik, replied: ''Agree he is his mum n granddad''
Middletonhugs_the_goldendoodle said: ''I see more William, personally.''
corneliawoods ventured towards Louis looking like his mum branding the pair ''Twins!'' but added: '' Although he has his father’s nose!''
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they were "delighted" to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday on Tuesday.
Prince Louis is pictured playing in the garden of the family’s Norfolk home in the photographs which were taken by Kate, earlier this month.
Louis is fifth in line to the throne, a great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and a younger sibling of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
In two photos Prince Louis’ rosy cheeks match his red jumper, which is covered in bits of greenery as he enjoys playing in the garden.
His broad smiles show off two bottom front teeth and it appears two more teeth may be on their way soon.
In the third photo Prince Louis is wearing a blue jumper with a dog motif and looks more serious.
In March, the duchess of Cambridge revealed during a visit to a children’s centre that Louis, then about 11 months old, was an active child who enjoyed "bombing around" on a walker.
Prince Louis Arthur Charles, who was born at 11.01am on April 23 2018 - St George’s Day - weighing 8lb 7oz.
Prince Louis made his debut in Kate’s arms as his proud parents showed him off to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, just hours after he was born.
The name Louis was already one of George’s middle names and pays tribute to the Prince of Wales’s great-uncle, Earl Mountbatten, who was murdered by the IRA.