Kate or William? Royal fans divided over just who adorable Prince Louis resembles in new first birthday images

His hazel eyes, eyebrows and pout have left scores of royal watchers convinced he takes after his pretty mother.

But just as many are in no doubt adorable Prince Louis is the spitting image of his father the Duke of Cambridge.

Three new photographs of cute Prince Louis have left royal fans divided over just who he resembles.

The images taken in Norfolk, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reside at Anmer Hall, were released at the weekend to mark the young royal's first birthday on April 23rd.

Many royal watchers immediately pounced on how Louis appears to be Kate's mini-me.

In a picture taken in 1982 in Bradfield, Berkshire, a sleepy Kate, now 37, is wearing a white and green babygrow to attend her best friend Nicola Brown's first birthday party.

Placed side-by-side with one of the new photographs of Louis on Instagram account Middleton Maven, the striking similarity between Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge is all too apparent.