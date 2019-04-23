Malawi starts 'landmark' pilot of first ever child malaria vaccine

There is, as yet, no fool-proof vaccination for malaria, but there is one that is licensed and offers some protection against the disease.

In what has been hailed as a "landmark moment" by the World Health Organisation, the east African country of Malawi is to become the first to try to immunise children against the deadly disease.

The large scale pilot of the world's first vaccine of malaria could save hundreds of thousands of lives.

The pilot will be launched in Malawi but will expand to Ghana and Kenya in the next few weeks.