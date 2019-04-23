Who are the New IRA and what threat do they pose?

The New IRA has apologised for the murder of journalist Lyra McKee during a riot in Derry, Northern Ireland.

The statement came as the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed a 57-year-old woman had been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

In a statement given to The Irish News using a recognised code word, the New IRA admitted responsibility, offering “full and sincere apologies” to Ms McKee's family and friends.

It said she was killed after volunteers were sent to "engage the enemy" - which it described as "armed British crown forces".

Friends and family condemned her death earlier this week, placed red paint hand prints on the office of an office of the paramilitary group in Derry.

Ms McKee's killing is not the first murder the group has been linked to in Northern Ireland, while it is also been blamed for several car bombs.