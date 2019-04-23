- ITV Report
Police horse dies after falling onto metal pole at football match
A police horse working at a Bank Holiday Monday football match died on duty following a “tragic accident”.
Morecambe was working at the League One game between Blackpool and Fleetwood at Bloomfield Road and fell onto a metal pole.
Lancashire Constabulary said the horse suffered a serious stomach injury and was pronounced dead at the scene on Seasiders Way at around 5.20pm on Monday.
The rider is believed to have fallen onto the side of a horsebox and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.
The force said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and that it was being treated as a “tragic accident”.
Chief Inspector Sue Bushell, of Lancashire Constabulary’s mounted branch, said: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of Morecambe in such tragic circumstances.
“The horses are a big part of our police family and Morecambe will be sorely missed by his riders and many colleagues from across the force.”