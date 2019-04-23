Harry and Meghan share powerful photos of endangered animals for Earth Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a series of pictures highlighting the precarious state of the world for Earth Day.

Harry and Meghan posted nine images on their Instagram account to their five million followers on Monday.

Calling the day a chance to “learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard out planet”, the royal couple called on “everyone of us” to make a difference every day.

Each image is from a different part of the world and the significance of each one is explained in a detailed caption.

“We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans,” the post states.

“Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too.”