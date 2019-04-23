EU proposal to call vegan burgers and sausages 'disks' and 'tubes' would cause 'widespread administrative chaos'

Would you like to see this renamed as a 'disc' if it's a vegan option? Credit: PA

An EU proposal to ban names like 'burger' and 'sausage' for vegan and vegetarian food products would cause "confusion and time wasting". That's according to charity The Vegan Society, which added the “unreasonable and costly” proposal threatened to cause “widespread administrative chaos”. If the proposal is voted into effect next month, vegan and veggie burgers could become 'discs' and sausages 'tubes'. The charity said the measures would not only affect vegans but also prove costly for public authorities that currently serve vegan food. These include government departments, health providers, education establishments, police forces and prisons.

The measures could prove costly, claims the Vegan Society. Credit: PA

The proposed amendment banning the use of the words burger, sausage or steak for products that do not contain meat was passed by the European Parliament’s agricultural committee earlier this month. This came as part of a revision of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy. But the Vegan Society says it contravenes EU consumers’ rights to be informed adequately as to how goods can be used and denies the vegan community the benefits offered by EU law on clear labelling. It claims that alternative vocabulary put forward such as 'vegetable disc' does not constitute clear food labelling under EU consumer law because such terms are not easily interpreted. The charity has legally challenged the plans in a formal letter to EU officials, signed by its chief executive George Gill, on the grounds of breaching fundamental human rights of vegans.