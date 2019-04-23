Rachel Johnson and former BBC journalist Gavin Esler to stand in European election for Change UK

Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel is to stand as a European election candidate for Change UK, the pro-remain party set up by The Independent Group.

She joins a long list of candidates including Gavin Esler, who was a BBC journalist for around 40 years but said he now fears for his country's future.

Ms Johnson, who will stand in the South West region, appeared at an event to launch the party’s election campaign in Bristol.

She was joined on stage by the party’s MPs and other candidates including former BBC Newsnight presenter Gavin Esler.

Heidi Allen, interim leader, said 3,700 people had offered to stand for Change UK – The Independent Group in the European elections.