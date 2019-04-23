Polar bear airlifted back home after wandering 400 miles off course

A polar bear which was found roaming around a village in eastern Russia, hundreds of miles away from its usual habitat, has been airlifted back home. The exhausted-looking animal apparently travelled on a floating iceberg from the remote, sparsely populated Chukotka to a village on Kamchatka, about 434 miles south when it was found.

Russian emergency authorities on Monday mounted an operation to repatriate the bear.

Rescue workers handle a polar bear that has been shot with a tranquiliser before it was airlifted back home Credit: AP