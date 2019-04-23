Shoppers filmed in aisles by researchers analysing buying behaviour

SBXL said adequate signage was in place and consent was sought from customers. Credit: PA

Shoppers at some of Britain’s biggest high street stores have been filmed by researchers to examine their buying behaviour, with some footage placed on a public YouTube channel, an investigation has found. In a newspaper sting published today in The Daily Mail, an SBXL sales chief, Andy Bromley, was secretly filmed telling an undercover reporter: "These people don’t know they’re being filmed." The Daily Mail reported Tesco, Boots and Co-op all commissioned SBXL, a behavioural analysis agency, to film customers in their aisles. The firm has also worked with L’Oreal, Coca-Cola, Danone and Kellogg’s, the Mail said.

A screengrab of an SBXL employee telling an undercover reporter that consumers don't know they are being watched. Credit: Daily Mail

SBXL said adequate signage was in place and consent was sought from customers. However, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it was examining the Mail’s findings to check for breaches of data protection laws. ICO director of investigations Steve Eckersley said: "The Daily Mail’s investigation has highlighted concerns about the use of CCTV. We will be examining the material provided and making appropriate inquiries." YouTube videos on SBXL’s public channel showed footage of customers in stores, some of which had remained on the channel for eight years, according to the newspaper.

"The only people we film and study are those that give us express written consent before they go into the store." the managing director of SBXL, Phillip Adcock told ITV News. He added: "We approach them outside of the store, we say 'this is what we're doing' would you like to participate?"

How have retailers responded?