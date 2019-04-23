The politicians have got the date wrong! Church of England confirms St George's Day is not today - it's next Monday

It started with the Labour Party on the receiving end of a mocking on social media after tweeting Happy St George's Day on Bank Holiday Monday.

Then Prime Minister Theresa May appeared to correct the error by dutifully posting on Twitter to her 830,000 followers this morning: ''The St George’s Cross flies above Downing Street today to mark the feast day of England’s patron saint.''

Now the Church of England has waded in to let the politicians of the country know they have all got the date wrong.

St George's Day does not fall on the usual date of April 23 this year but April 29.

Church rules state that in order to prevent an overlap with a major festival like Easter, if a saint’s day falls during Easter week, it is “translated” to the following week.

Matthew Salisbury, the Church of England’s national liturgy and worship adviser, explained: “St George’s Day is translated to April 29 as nothing other than a principal feast would take place during Easter week.”

A spokesman for the Church of England added: "To protect major festivals from overlapping, the saints days of St George and St Mark must be postponed.

"When St George’s Day or St Mark’s Day falls between Palm Sunday and the Second Sunday of Easter inclusive, it is transferred to the Monday after the Second Sunday of Easter, in this case the week beginning April 29.''