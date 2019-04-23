UK Weather Forecast: A change in wind direction brings a change in the weather this week

Outbreaks of rain across southwestern areas tonight spreading into parts of Wales and Northern Ireland. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry with some low cloud and hill fog from the Midlands northwards.

Tomorrow, further rain and thunder across the southwest will move north. Heavy showers and thunderstorms will also develop across the Midlands, parts of Eastern England and then Northern England. Brighter conditions will follow into the south later in the day.

Scotland and Northern Ireland escaping mostly dry through daylight hours, although low cloud will affect North Sea coasts. The best of sunshine in the west.