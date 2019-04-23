UK Weather Forecast: Dry and warm with hazy sunshine for most. Turning unsettled, cooler and fresher from tomorrow.

Dry with hazy sunshine for most of us today. Another warm day although a little cloudier, cooler and breezy along North Sea coasts. A chance of some showers across the southwest of England and Wales late-afternoon and evening. Later tonight, rain moves up from the Channel Islands spreading north into southwestern areas overnight, the rain heavy and possibly thundery in places. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry, with some low cloud and hill fog from the Midlands northwards.