UK’s biggest mobile firms still rated worse than smaller providers – Which?

The UK’s three biggest mobile operators are failing to offer their customers satisfactory service despite often costing more than smaller rivals, a watchdog has found. Vodafone was rated the worst network in the country in the Which? mobile satisfaction survey after only managing one-star ratings for customer service, value for money and technical support. One in five Vodafone customers (18%) reported poor customer service, including complaints handling and the way their queries were dealt with, while 13% said the firm’s technical support was poor and 19% rated it as poor value for money.

Credit: Which?/PA

EE, the UK’s largest mobile network, also continues to rank among the worst providers, with 13% of its customers rating it as poor value for money, and just a quarter (27%) giving it a good or excellent rating for technical support. Some 10% of O2 customers said the company provided poor value for money. Three achieved the highest customer score among the “big four” networks for the fourth year running, despite receiving average scores in most categories. However, 80% of Three customers rated their provider as good or excellent value for money. Of the 13 providers included in the survey, customers mostly rated smaller “virtual networks” – those that lease spectrum from the main operators – more highly, with Which? finding that they were usually cheaper for both sim-only and certain contract deals. Sim-only deals were on average 31% – or more than £3 a month – more expensive with one of the big four providers than with one of the smaller virtual networks. The combined average monthly contract price for an iPhone XS was 18% or £10 more expensive with Vodafone, O2, EE and Three.

