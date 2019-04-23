Greta Thunberg: The 16-year-old Swede who inspired a global teenage rebellion

Teen activist Greta Thunberg addresses Extinction Rebellion crowds in London. Credit: PA

If you believe most of what your hear and read about teenagers, the majority of 16-year-olds want to be left alone in their bedrooms to listen to grime or play Call of Duty. So Greta Thunberg really stands out from the crowd. She has become the face of the groundswell of young activists taking action to try to save the planet as the adults seem incapable of recognising the danger the world is facing. The young Swede is the inspiration behind the global school climate change strikes protests and on Sunday addressed the thousands of Extinction Rebellion supporters gathered for the past week in London.

Greta will later on Tuesday meet political party leaders before giving a speech at a meeting in Portcullis House at around 2pm. So, who is Greta Thunberg and how did she get to be the face of teenage climate change rebellion?

How does her story begin?

Last year, Sweden suffered drought and dozens of wildfires during its hottest summer on record. Greta - then aged 15 - decided she'd had enough. In the run up to national elections in September she decided to miss school and stage a sit-in outside Parliament with a sign saying: "School strike for the climate." She said: "What am I going to learn in school? Facts don’t matter any more. "Politicians aren’t listening to the scientists, so why should I learn?" And her #fridaysforfuture protest grew.

Pretty soon, she was joined by other young people in Stockholm - and then word spread across social media and children across Sweden started skipping classes to protest. And it's continued to grow, spreading to hundreds of cities and towns across scores of countries, including the UK. She has continued to miss school every Friday since last August.

She told Rolling Stone magazine that the first woman to inspire her was Rosa Parks, who famously kick-started the civil rights movement in the US in the 1950s by refusing to give up her seat to a white bus passenger. "I learned she was an introvert, and I'm also an introvert," said Greta. Greta explained how "one person can make such a huge difference".

What has she said about the climate change threat?

Greta has used her growing influence among young people to press the message on climate change in the highest of political circles. She has addressed the European parliament, economic and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, taken her message to the United Nations and even the Pope. Her activism has seen her nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

At Davos, in January - she warned delegates from around the world to act as if the "house was on fire. Because it is". When asked at the weekend "How do you respond to climate-deniers?", she replied: "I don't."

She has spoken in the past about how her Asperger's condition means she can think differently and has described it as a gift rather than a hindrance. In an interview on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday, she said her message for politicians was: "Listen to the science, listen to the scientists. Invite them to talk. "I am just speaking on behalf of them, I'm trying to say what they've been saying for decades."

How does she view the Extinction Rebellion protests and politicians?