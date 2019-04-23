Why Islamic State's claim - without evidence - it carried out Sri Lanka attacks makes sense

More than 300 people were killed in the deadly explosions in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Credit: AP

Seven attacks in three cities killing more than 300 people. A six-foot-long pipe bomb diffused. Some 87 detonators found abandoned. The scale of what happened in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday explains the initial analysis shared by the country’s health minister. “We don’t see how a small organisation can do all of this,” said Rajitha Senaratne shortly after the attacks.

National Thowheed Jamath, a little-known local jihadist group, was blamed. But how could an organisation known for targeting Buddhist shrines have switched to targeting Christians and tourists in churches and hotels with such co-ordination and on such a large scale? The complexity of the attacks had always seemed beyond the capability of ‘NTJ’, which was identified after the attacks and in an internal government briefing 10 days beforehand. Surely, intelligence officials concluded, the attackers must have received help from somewhere else. So there should have been little surprise when Islamic State group claimed to have been behind the attacks. It has provided no evidence - it rarely does - but the claim makes sense.

Since the attacks, the Sri Lankan government has said that the local terror group responsible had been working with an international network. Credit: AP