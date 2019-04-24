Threat of early challenge to oust Theresa May lifted - at least until December

The threat of a challenge to Theresa May's position as Conservative leader has been lifted - at least until December.

Senior Tory MPs on the executive of the backbench 1922 Committee rejected calls for changes to the party's rules to allow a no-confidence vote in the Prime Minister in the coming weeks.

But the Committee is to ask Mrs May for "clarity" on how long she plans to remain PM if her EU Withdrawal Agreement fails.

Under the current rules of the 1922 committee, Conservative MPs cannot mount more than one vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister in the space of 12 months.

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, said there needed to be a "clear road map" going forward.