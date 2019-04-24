‘Allergy sufferers’ lives put at risk by restaurants and takeaways’

More than half of allergy sufferers have had their lives put at risk by contaminated restaurant or takeaway food, a survey suggests. Some 58% of those with allergies say their potentially life-threatening conditions had been triggered by food that staff had assured them was safe to eat, the poll for law firm Slater and Gordon found. A third (30%) managed their symptoms with medication, one in 10 needed a doctor and one in 15 (7%) needed emergency hospital treatment. Almost six in 10 (58%) reported experiencing negative treatment, including being ignored, not taken seriously or even being accused of being “fussy”.

Slater and Gordon represents the parents of 15-year-old nut allergy sufferer Megan Lee, who died on New Year’s Day 2017 from an anaphylactic reaction after she unknowingly ate peanuts in a meal sold by the Royal Spice takeaway in her home town of Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire. The teenager and her friend ordered online via the Just Eat website two days earlier and wrote “prawns, nuts” in the comments and notes section. However, the delivered meal, which included an onion bhaji, a seekh kebab and a peshwari naan, was later found to have the “widespread presence” of peanut protein. In October, a jury at Manchester Crown Court found takeaway owner Mohammed Abdul Kuddus, 40, and manager Harun Rashid, 38, guilty of unlawfully killing Megan by reason of gross negligence. Shane Smith, a lawyer at Slater and Gordon, said: “These results are astonishing. Most of us have a friend or loved one with a potentially fatal allergy, yet so many restaurants and takeaways still seem to regard it as being of little importance. “For those with an allergy it is not a choice but a serious condition which could kill them if ignored.” Three in 10 allergy sufferers said they had experienced a reaction more than once after eating food from a restaurant, takeaway or other outlet which they had deemed safe. This was often despite “routine” precautions including asking staff (48%), sticking to familiar dishes (44%), researching menus online (42%), checking the ingredients (40%) and only using places they knew (31%). Some 42% admitted they no longer eat out or order takeaways to avoid risk, while 6% said they take their own food to restaurants. Some 59% said people had confused their allergy with an intolerance.

Harun Rashid (left), and Mohammed Kuddus were found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of unlawfully killing Megan Lee by reason of gross negligence Credit: Danny Lawson/PA