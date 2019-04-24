Ann Widdecombe to stand for Brexit Party in European elections

Ann Widdecombe is set to stand as a candidate for Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, the former Conservative shadow home secretary has announced.

The 71-year-old says she will vote Conservative in the upcoming local elections but will stand for the former Ukip leader's new political party in the European elections.

Widdecombe retired from her role as an MP in 2010, having served the constituency of Maidstone and The Weald since 1987.

Widdecombe told the Daily Express: "The public needs to send a very clear message and that is we expect the vote to be respected so just get on with the job of getting us out of the EU."

She added that the "last thing" she wanted was "a full-on return to the political fray" but she feels the need to re-affirm "the will of the people".

Since retiring in 2010 she has appeared on a number of reality TV shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Big Brother, finishing runner-up in the latter in 2018.